Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $19.30 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.27% of Eagle Materials worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after buying an additional 730,454 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after buying an additional 487,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $268.79. 51,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.17 and a 52 week high of $269.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.39.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.