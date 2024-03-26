Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $19.51 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,660 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in BOX were worth $19,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in BOX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 129,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,376. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,414,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,249. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

