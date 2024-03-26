Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,714 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.79% of Malibu Boats worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 828.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, insider Michael K. Hooks purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. 22,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.82. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $62.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

