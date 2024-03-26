Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $163.94. 1,108,063 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.53 and a 200 day moving average of $145.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

