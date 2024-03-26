Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $12.80 Million Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,679 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.