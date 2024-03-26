Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 68,828 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,828 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.14% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

EMB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 716,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,333. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3857 per share. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

