Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,127,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.29. 52,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.