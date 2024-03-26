Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 255,765 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

GBDC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,191. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Golub Capital BDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.