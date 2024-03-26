Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 127,738 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,738 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.37% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $25,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,826,000 after acquiring an additional 108,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,765,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,635,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,382,000 after buying an additional 696,126 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,922,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,721,000 after buying an additional 483,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $11,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at $76,661,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,177.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $11,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at $76,661,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,866,415 shares of company stock worth $717,078,619 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,126. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

