Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,277 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 164,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

