Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $24,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,678,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $182.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,649. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $199.72. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Onto Innovation

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.