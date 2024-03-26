WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.80% of WNS worth $24,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WNS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 88,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

