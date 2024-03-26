Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 84,896 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,896 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.84% of Steven Madden worth $26,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after buying an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In related news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $301,868.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,583.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $301,868.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $40.54. 95,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,773. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

