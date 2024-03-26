Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $24.40 Million Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,839 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.87% of Frontdoor worth $24,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,984,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 29,877 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 46,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,225. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

