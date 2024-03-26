Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,429 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.16% of FOX worth $22,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. 479,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,464. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Get Our Latest Report on FOXA

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.