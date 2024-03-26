Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $15.95 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,497 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GPN opened at $134.63 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

