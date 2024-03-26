Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.90 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

