Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $265.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

