Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 94,227 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,227 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up 1.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $39,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $133.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

