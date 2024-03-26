Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $161.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

