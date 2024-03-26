Reinhart Partners LLC. Buys 351,446 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,446 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up approximately 1.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.73% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $35,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,006 shares of company stock worth $8,054,153 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.8 %

SFM opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.