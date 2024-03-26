Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE POW traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,938. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$32.33 and a one year high of C$40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 45.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.22. The stock has a market cap of C$22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4763006 earnings per share for the current year.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
