The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.35. 43,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,836. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $87.14 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,782 shares of company stock worth $10,048,943 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile



The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

