Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.60 Per Share

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share by the home improvement retailer on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Kingfisher Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of Kingfisher stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 250.60 ($3.17). 1,968,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 198.30 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.24 ($3.74). The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.41, a PEG ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.00.
About Kingfisher
