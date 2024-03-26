Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.60 Per Share

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share by the home improvement retailer on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kingfisher Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 250.60 ($3.17). 1,968,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 198.30 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.24 ($3.74). The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.41, a PEG ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

About Kingfisher

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.