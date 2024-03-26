Fleetwood Bank Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Fleetwood Bank Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FLEW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 121. Fleetwood Bank has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92.
About Fleetwood Bank
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fleetwood Bank
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.