Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Raised by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $4,490,089.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $4,490,089.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,141,620 shares of company stock valued at $319,126,842. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.50. 885,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,814. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $297.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.60.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.