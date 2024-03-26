Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 481,593 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 628,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 481,593 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $32,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. 979,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,550,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

