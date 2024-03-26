Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 206,978 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $27,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,212. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.