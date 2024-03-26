DigiByte Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $243.83 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,079.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.82 or 0.00686109 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00127329 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008666 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00046084 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00058997 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00198746 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00126824 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,909,842,658 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “DGBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.