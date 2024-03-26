Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.75. 286,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,182. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $113.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

