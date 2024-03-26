Flare Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.36 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $19.27 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,782,300,139 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,782,300,139.37251 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03751478 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $21,311,450.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

