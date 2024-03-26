Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 67,563 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,563 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.21% of Sealed Air worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $895,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 66.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 45.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after buying an additional 165,694 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

