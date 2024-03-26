GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Cap of $823.81 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $823.81 million and approximately $20.13 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $8.54 or 0.00012184 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007287 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00025884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00015907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,127.58 or 1.00068275 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00149913 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,480,524 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,480,476.17042762 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.83523782 USD and is up 9.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $15,008,414.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

