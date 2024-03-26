Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $477.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $361.68 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

