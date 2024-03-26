CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lessened by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 32,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $435,325,000 after purchasing an additional 616,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

