Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 720 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

