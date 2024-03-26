Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVS opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.