1,600 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

C stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,140,805. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

