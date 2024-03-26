Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 1,078 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.18. 1,641,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,391,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. The firm has a market cap of $453.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

