Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 68,596 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 2.4% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $54,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

