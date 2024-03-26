iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.