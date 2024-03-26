Monero Price Tops $139.28 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $139.28 or 0.00198746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $71.20 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,079.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.82 or 0.00686109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00127329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00058997 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00126824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,415,324 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

