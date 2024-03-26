OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading 3% Lower This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 3% against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $566,203.72 and approximately $4,536.44 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

