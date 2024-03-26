Numbers Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $77.65 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.65 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 609,610,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 609,610,789 with 599,544,975 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.14792902 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,920,311.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

