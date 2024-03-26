GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) & Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Critical Comparison

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and Sigma Designs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $29.69 million 2.94 -$15.98 million ($0.79) -4.37 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

GSI Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Designs.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSI Technology and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -89.70% -42.68% -36.11% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About GSI Technology



GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. The company also provides static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs, a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. In addition, it offers radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for military/defense and aerospace applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company's products are used as components in its original equipment manufacturer customers' products, including routers, switches, and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; automotive applications comprising smart cruise control; medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment; and audio/video processing. It markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Sigma Designs



Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

