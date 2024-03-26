Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti Purchases 4,231 Shares

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17.

Aecon Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 88,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aecon Group

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.