Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.