Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,481,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $5,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,094,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.41. 79,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $198.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

