Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,874 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 720,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 169,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.72. 890,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.