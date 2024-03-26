B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 15,120 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Illumina by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,768 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.64. 111,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,527. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $233.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

